Could a Louth worker be crowned Britain’s Top Tradesperson?

Screwfix has announced that its 10th annual Britain’s Top Tradesperson competition is now open - and plumbers, electricians, builders and carpenters from Louth can put themselves forward for the top prize.

The annual competition aims to celebrate the outstanding work and professionalism of UK tradespeople, resulting in one exceptional individual winning a £20,000 trade bundle, comprising of £10,000 worth of tools, £5,000 of tech, and £5,000 to go towards future training.

Screwfix, which has a store in Tattershall Way, Louth, will shortlist the UK’s top tradespeople to take part in a semi-final.

They will then pick the top 10 finalists, who will travel to Screwfix LIVE at Farnborough to meet a panel of judges.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix, said: “As Screwfix celebrates the 10th anniversary of Britain’s Top Tradesperson, our goal is to find someone who is the embodiment of their trade. The search is on to crown someone who not only champions their trade, but also acts as an ambassador to help futureproof the industry and encourage future generations.

“Since we launched the competition in 2009, we have seen record levels of entrants year on year and we are excited to see what this year has to offer.

“We know from talking to our trade customers how much they enjoy taking part, and with such strong competition we will be looking for one high calibre individual”

Past winners include plumbing and gas engineer Michael Cairns from Edinburgh, and last year’s winner was carpenter Stuart Roache from Northampton.

Speaking from experience on how winning the competition can transform your livelihood, 2012 winner, Michael Cairns said: “Being named Britain’s Top Tradesperson was such an achievement. It has allowed me to lay a stable foundation and further invest in my business, I now employ 15 people and continue to see year-on-year growth. It genuinely changed my business for the better. ”

2018 winner Stuart Roache added: “Winning the competition last year changed my business forever and created so many fantastic opportunities.

“The accolade is the ultimate recognition a tradesperson can receive. I would definitely encourage others to enter; the rewards are life changing!”

• Entries are open until August 4 and you can enter at: Screwfix.com/btt.