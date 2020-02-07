Could you be the next Miss Lincolnshire?

The Miss England 2020 competition is now underway, and contestants from Lincolnshire aged between 16-26 are invited to enter.

Previously there have been heats held within the county at Lincoln, Grimsby and Grantham, but this year there will be one glittering event for Miss Lincolnshire, with the winner qualifying directly for the Miss England finals - and possibly Miss World!

The reigning Miss England, Bhasha Muckerjee, from Lincolnshire.

Last year, Bhasha Mukherjee won the Miss England crown, and the next morning started work as a junior doctor at Pilgrim Hospital in Boston. Bhasha took part in the Miss World Finals, and is now enjoying her role as a beauty queen ambassador, attending events, and also travelling to the beautiful island of Mauritius as part of her prize.

Miss England national director Angie Beasley (herself a winner of the Miss Lincolnshire Home & Leisure title in 1981) explained: “There is far more to a national beauty contest, with the girls being encouraged to take part in various rounds which include themes: charitable, sporty, eco, presenting, and talent.”

The final of Miss Lincolnshire is being held for the first time at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Lincoln.

Organiser Phil Green said: “We would like to invite contestants from all over Lincolnshire to enter and be part of a glamorous evening ”

Lucy Krogdahl (Miss Lincoln).

The contestants will also be invited to raise funds and awareness for Miss England’s ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ campaign and gain support in the public vote to help them with their bid to win Miss Lincolnshire. Entries are now open.

Visit www.missengland.info to make an online application.