Craft and gift fair at North Somercotes Village Hall

A craft and gift fair will be held in North Somercotes Village Hall this weekend.

The event, organised by Coast and County Craft, will be held on Saturday, May 25 and Sunday, May 26 (10am-3pm).

There will also be refreshments, and a tombola.

There is no entry fee.

Proceeds will go to Versus Arthritis - the UK’s largest charity dedicated to supporting people with arthritis.

It was launched in September 2018, following the legal merger of the two leading arthritis charities in the UK, Arthritis Research UK and Arthritis Care.