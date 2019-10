A creative writing group will launch this month, with a friendly, supportive environment for keen writers of all abilities.

The group will meet for the first time at 1pm today (Monday October 14), at the Trinity Centre in Eastgate.

It will then meet on the second Monday of every month.

The cost is £3 per session, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Call 01507 327523 or call 07711 521790 for further details.