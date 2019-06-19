Dave’s hike from Louth to ‘Boro in memory of mum

A Louth man will be taking on an incredible 110 mile hike from Louth - all the way to Middlesbrough - in memory of his mum who died after suffering from Lupus.

Dave Capes, 38, will be begin the non-stop mammoth challenge next Thursday (June 27) alongside his friend Stuart Maddock, 38, with the remarkable feat expected to take around two days.

The duo are not planning to stop for any rest or sleep - with Dave saying he might struggle to finish the walk if he stopped halfway through!

The pair will finish the challenge when they reach the Transporter Bridge in Middlesbrough, the town in which Dave’s mum Barbara was born and raised.

When Dave was just seven years old, Barbara developed the symptoms of Lupus which gradually became worse over time - and, after several operations, she sadly passed away four years ago.

The symptoms of Lupus - which attacks the immune system - include extreme tiredness and inflammation to the joints, skin and other organs. There is currently no cure.

It is believed that over 50,000 people throughout the UK suffer with the illness, of which 90 per cent are female.

Dave and his family were supported by Lupus UK throughout Barbara’s battle with the illness, as the charity both supports patients, families, and conducts research in a bid to find a cure for the disease.

As a result, Dave is hoping to raise thousands of pounds for the charity through his 110-mile endeavour, with an ambitious target of £5,000 set on his online fundraising page. Almost £1,500 has been donated online so far. Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louth2boro to make a donation.

To find out more about Dave and Stuart’s challenge, visit www.facebook.com/louth2boro.