Demi’s supporters blow bubbles in her memory

The community gathered at the weekend to blow bubbles up towards the heavens in memory of Demi Knight, 12, who passed away last week after a long cancer battle.
The emotional event was held on Sunday afternoon at the school field at Lacey Gardens Junior Academy, where Demi was a pupil while battling her illness over the last two years.
Demi’s grandfather, Mick Roche, gave a brief heartfelt speech to the gathered crowd, in which he thanked all those who raised funds and helped give her family an extra year with the youngster.
Mick said: “Raising those funds gave us an extra year with Demi, and I cannot thank every one of you enough.
“Every one of you can look in the mirror and say, I gave her parents and grandparents another year of Demi’s life.
“Not many people can say that, so feel very proud of yourselves.
“Demi was a lovely girl, and she’s left a big hole in my heart, and her mum’s heart. But I know she’s looking down on us. She will be sorely missed.
Hayley Weber, who organised the occasion, thanked everyone for attending. She added: “Right at the end, a rainbow appeared - I think that was Demi’s way of saying she enjoyed the bubbles.
“Fly high beautiful girl, shine bright and keep spreading your sparkle everywhere.”
