‘DIY SOS’ rallies round for Demi and her family

A team of benevolent local residents and businesses has come together to give Louth youngster Demi Knight (12) a big surprise as she continues her battle against cancer.

Over the weekend, the group of tradesmen, building suppliers, friends and neighbours joined forces to carry out a ‘DIY SOS’ style makeover at Demi’s home and garden while she’s away on holiday with her family.

Demi Knight, pictured with her mum Mel last year.

The extensive project was spearheaded by James Whaley, who has carried out a number of fundraising efforts for Demi in recent months, raising thousands of pounds.

James said: “Demi has recently had quite a big set back, as her cancer has returned and she is once again receiving treatment.

“We wanted to try and do something to help put her at ease at this tough time, so a group of us have come together to refurbish the inside and outside of her home.

“It has been a real community effort, with 25 volunteers taking part in their spare time to do something special for her. Local businesses have also been terrific in supporting us by donating supplies and equipment.”

Some of the volunteers who assisted with the 'DIY SOS' style makeover at Demi's house.

These businesses include Jewsons, Howarth Timber and Building Supplies, Louth Building Supplies, Smith and Boothe Electrical, Approved Roofing, Mark Thomas Decorating, and Running Imp. Crown Paints kindly donated all the paint for the rooms inside the house.

Louth Air Cadets offered their time to paint the fences in the garden, with fence paint donated by Ticker-T-Boo.

James continued: “Demi has no idea we are doing this, so it is going to be a big surprise for her, and her mum has gone into a social media blackout, and staying off the Internet while they are on holiday.

“I think that she has an idea that something is going on, but she is not quite sure what!”

James added: “It is just amazing how people are able to pull together and do something kind for a young girl that is going through so much.”