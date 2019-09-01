East Lindsey Business Awards finalists in focus: ‘Excellence in Customer Service’

We’re once again taking a closer look at some of the finalists for the 2019 East Lindsey Business Awards.

This week we’re looking at Safelincs, White Stuff and Fantasy Island, who are all vying for the Excellence in Customer Service Award - sponsored by the Alan Boswell Group.

The Safelincs team EMN-190823-115552001

This is the second award Alford-based Safelincs Ltd are up for this year, having also been shortlisted in the Employer of the Year Award.

Safelincs puts a clear emphasis on supporting their customers at every stage of their interactions with the business, and gave evidence of how they’ve implemented a number of innovations to enhance the customer experience further.

A spokesperson for Safelincs said: “We are delighted to be selected as a finalist for Excellence in Customer Service.

“Safelincs is passionate about giving the very best customer service and being a finalist gives our staff the recognition we think they deserve.”

No Caption ABCDE EMN-190823-135551001

White Stuff’s Louth branch has been in business for almost three years.

Customers are at the core of everything staff do, resulting in a loyal base of customers and recognition from White Stuff’s regional and national management teams.

A spokesperson for White Stuff Louth said: “We’re delighted to be a finalist in this year’s Excellence in Customer Service awards.

“We put the customer at the heart of everything we do in our shop and pride ourselves on our unique and exceptional customer service.

“We go above and beyond to ensure that every customer who visits our shop leaves both happy and satisfied, so to be recognised for this is truly wonderful”.

Ingoldmells’ Fantasy Island is a stalwart of the East Lindsey coast and the business places an emphasis on ensuring that their customers are able to leave having had ‘enjoyable and thrilling’ experiences with the promise that they’ll return for even more.

Staff members receive training on how to deliver a first-class customer service and regular innovations to attractions help ensure the business still feels fresh to their regular repeat visitors.

Paige Harris, Head of Marketing, said: “We are overjoyed to make it to the finals in the East Lindsey Business Awards being recognised for outstanding customer service!

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our guests for their continued custom and a huge thank you to all our employees for continually striving to exceed customer expectations.”

Sponsoring the Excellence in Customer Service Award for 2019 is the Alan Boswell Group.

A leading UK insurance broker, the Alan Boswell Group offers a vast range of products including commercial, farm and personal insurance, award-winning landlords insurance, risk management advice and inspections, and financial planning services for both corporate and individual clients.

A spokesperson for the Group said: “We are proud to sponsor the Excellence in Customer Service category at this year’s East Lindsey Business Awards.

“Quality customer service, building lasting relationships and supporting local businesses are all very important to us.”

Further sponsorship packages for the East Lindsey Business Awards are also still available, visit: www.elindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship for more information.

Winners will be announced at the Awards evening on September 27 at the Petwood Hotel, Woodhall Spa.

Tickets are available to purchase from: www.lincschamber.co.uk/Event/east-lindsey-business-awards-2019