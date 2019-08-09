ELDC continue to investigate as more chicken carcasses found in the Lincolnshire Wolds

Hundreds of chickens have been found dumped in the Lincolnshire Wolds over the last four weeks - with the latest discovery found near Horncastle.

Following recent fly tips of chicken carcasses, further dead chickens were found between Mavis Enderby and Raithby over the weekend of Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.

A map referencing the locations of recent chicken finds. EMN-190908-144216001

On Thursday, July 11 and Friday, July 12, East Lindsey District Council were made aware of over 20 bin bags of chicken carcasses dumped in 2 locations, Tut Hole at Spilsby and others near Swaby.

Then just days later, chicken parts were located at Holton Holegate on arable farm land.

The Enforcement Team at East Lindsey District Council are investigating and are working closely with other agencies.

• If anyone has any information that will help with the investigations, please contact the Enforcement Team on 01507 601111 or email environmental.crime@e-lindsey.gov.uk