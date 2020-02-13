ELDC issues penalty to Mablethorpe landlord

East Lindsey District Council has issued a civil penalty of £2,000 to the landlord of a property in Mablethorpe.

The penalty came after the district council received new powers in 2018 for non-compliance of The Energy Efficiency Regulations 2015.

The property in Tennyson Road, Mablethorpe lacked sufficient insulation and failed to meet the minimum Energy Performance Certificate rating of ‘E’, resulting in high heating costs for the tenant.

The landlord was issued a compliance notice requiring work be carried out to meet the required standards, but the works were not carried out.

All landlords of private rented properties have a duty to ensure the properties they let meet a certain standard of living and are legally required to have an Energy Performance Certificate of Band ‘E’ or above.

If the property has been identified as providing low levels of energy efficiency, which can include poor heating, lack of insulation, draughts, or single glazed windows, works are required to bring the property up to a better standard.

These regulations are known as The Energy Efficiency (Private Rented Property)(England and Wales) Regulations 2015, and since the new powers were granted, ELDC has investigated over 200 properties that do not meet this standard - and have found several that have been rented out in contravention of the regulations.

ELDC continue to liaise with landlords in order to support them comply with the regulations, but civil penalties are given if orders are not complied with.

The district council says it is currently pursuing various other landlords through its enforcement process in regard to breaches of these regulations.

Portfolio Holder for Communities, Councillor Wendy Bowkett, said: “These regulations were introduced to ensure that tenants can live in homes with adequate levels of heating and insulation.

“Whilst we will always assist landlords to comply with their obligations, we will also take robust action against those landlords that fail to provide their tenants with a property that is decent and safe.”

Any landlords wishing to find out more about these regulations can contact the Housing Standards team on 01507 613571, or visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/energyefficiency.