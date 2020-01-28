Ethel celebrates her 100th birthday with a special surprise!

A Louth woman celebrated a remarkable milestone at the weekend - marking her 100th birthday with a surprise party at Kenwick Park Hotel.

Ethel Cook, who was born on January 19, 1920, was delighted to spend a special day with her family, who had organised the surprise party.

Ethel, pictured in the late 1930s.

Ethel was born in Stallingborough, near Grimsby, as one of twelve children to Robert and Ethel Grant.

She worked as a maid after leaving school, before joining the Land Army during World War Two.

She went on to marry John Edward Cook (known as Ted) at St Martin’s Church in the village of Withcall on December 22, 1941, and went on to rent their first home together in Horncastle Road.

The couple moved to the fire station flats in Broadbank in 1947, before moving to Northgate several years later.

Ted sadly died in 1986, and Ethel still lives independently in Louth.

Ethel enjoys the company of her two children, Irene and John, her two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Ethel was a member of the Tathwell Women’s Institute, and she enjoyed knitting and sewing - and she still loves to tackle a good crossword!