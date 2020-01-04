Ex-Mayor donates football kit to Sutton pupils

Former Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton, Steve Palmer, was recently delighted to present Sutton on Sea Community Primary School with a full football kit, paid for from the Mayor’s Charity of 2018/19 - with which Steve wanted to help fight obesity through exercise.

The former councillor raised money through his term of office, and was very pleased to present in person the kit at school assembly, where two students modelled the kit.

This donation follows on from football kit being supplied to the Sutton Sharks walking football team, and several other awards to groups in the area promoting exercise.