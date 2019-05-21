Ex-pupils invited to school’s 25th anniversary celebrations

A village primary school will be celebrating its 25th year this summer - and former staff, pupils and volunteers are invited along to take part in the celebrations.

Paul Floyd, head teacher at North Somercotes CE Primary School, said: “This academic year marks 25 years since our school moved to the current building we now occupy. “Our school officially opened in 1993/94!

“To celebrate this we are hosting a celebration afternoon on Friday June 21.

“This will include an extensive showcase of children’s work and the wider life of the school, a historical display in the school hall and summer themed refreshments from our award winning school kitchen.

“I will also be available to lead tours of the school. This is intended to be a relaxed and informal opportunity to celebrate the history of our school.

“There will be plenty of opportunity to talk to current and former children, staff, governors and others that have all contributed to life at our school.”

Contact the school on 01507 358221 or email office@nspri.co.uk to add your name to the guest list.

All requests must be made before Friday June 7.