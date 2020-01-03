Festive opening is just grrrr-eat at Wolds Wildlife Park

Boxing Day proved to be a real knock-out at the Wolds Wildlife Park in Horncastle.

Hundreds of people came through the gates to see the park’s amazing collection of animals.

And not even the gloomy weather could dampen spirits although an afternoon downpour did send some of the resident animals heading for cover.

Owners Andrew Riddel and Tracey Walters thanked everyone who attended the festive openings which also included a floodlit ‘Lion King’ event.

And the visitors.... well, they lapped it all up, lions, tigers, kookaburras and all!

Perhaps this comment From Kate Giffen summed everything up: “We loved it. I’ve never liked zoos but these animals looked to be in great condition.”

Sarah Bailey was also impressed. She said: “This is the best Boxing Day I have ever had.”

Pav Gahbar was happy to sum up his day-out in three words: “It was amazing.”

l The park’s Facebook page has almost 10,000 followers and includes full details of opening times, special events and competitions.