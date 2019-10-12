Financial support on offer from Louth United Charities

The time is fast coming round for Louth based groups which support residents ‘in distress’ to apply to Louth United Charities for financial support.

The charity is inviting applications to be submitted before Friday November 1.

Application packs and more details are available by getting in touch with louthunitedcharities@gmail.com.

Louth United Charities trustees were shown around the resource centre at Bradbury House in Ramsgate, Louth, after awarding £5,000 each year for next three years to the Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society.

Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society is an independent, local charity and has no constitutional connections with any other national or regional charity.

The money will be used to help meet volunteer ‘befriender’, travel and project expenses.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer befriender for the Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society, call 01507 605604.

Over the last 10 years, Louth United Charities has awarded £127,597 to charities working with residents in Louth and the local area.

These grants have helped fund a wide range of projects with The Trinity Centre, Louth Thirteen Plus Project, Charity of Louisa Dickinson, Louth Darby and Joan Club, Louth Area Autism Family Support, East Lindsey Domestic Abuse Services, and Louth’s Citizens Advice Bureau with the purchase of equipment and the financing of special activities and projects.