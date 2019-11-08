Flood alert in place for the Louth area

There is currently a flood alert in place for Louth Canal and Waithe Beck after heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued this morning (Friday, November 8), the Government’s Flood Warning Information Service said: “Over the last 36 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Lud and Waithe Beck area. This means that the rivers have risen.

“The River Lud in Louth will remain at a constant high level whilst the Flood Storage Reservoirs are in operation.

“There will be some continued flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river from the afternoon of Friday, November 8, onwards.

“We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days.

“Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for and clearing blockages in this location.

“This message will be updated as the situation changes.”