Fotherby Ward’s ‘Memory Walk’ raises hundreds for charity

Denise Haynes, Lesley Lock, Carolyn Dean and Suzy Stack with dog Paddy.
On Sunday July 21, staff members from the Fotherby Ward at Louth County Hospital hosted a very successful local Memory Walk in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

One of the organisers, Carolyn Dean, said: “On the day, we raised over £380 and, together with the previous cake sale, over £560 has been raised for the charity in total.

“We would like to say huge thank you to The Brackenborough Hotel for allowing us to use one of their rooms; to everyone who donated prizes, including Eve & Ranshaw, the Meridian Leisure Centre and Larders; and to everyone who came and walked with us, those that donated, and helped raise money for such an important cause.”