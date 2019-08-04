Fotherby Ward’s ‘Memory Walk’ raises hundreds for charity

On Sunday July 21, staff members from the Fotherby Ward at Louth County Hospital hosted a very successful local Memory Walk in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

One of the organisers, Carolyn Dean, said: “On the day, we raised over £380 and, together with the previous cake sale, over £560 has been raised for the charity in total.

“We would like to say huge thank you to The Brackenborough Hotel for allowing us to use one of their rooms; to everyone who donated prizes, including Eve & Ranshaw, the Meridian Leisure Centre and Larders; and to everyone who came and walked with us, those that donated, and helped raise money for such an important cause.”