Fotherby Ward staff prepare to take on fundraising walk for Alzheimer’s Society

This Sunday (July 21), staff from the Fotherby Ward at Louth County Hospital will take part in a sponsored walk in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

All the staff on the ward want to raise money to support this cause, as they all know someone who has been affected by the disease.

In the last year the ward has supported Save The Children’s ‘Christmas Jumper Day’, held a Christmas Hamper raffle giving the proceeds to the League of Friends, and recently had a very successful cake sale in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society, raising £182.77.

The charity walk will start at 11am, setting off from the Brackenborough Hotel, through Fotherby village and looping back to the hotel.

If you wish to support Fotherby Ward in this event there will be a donation bucket on the day, and there is also a sponsorship form available on the ward.

Alternatively, donations can also be made online at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/linkingmemorystogether.

Carolyn Dean from the ward said: “Fotherby Ward is part of ULHT and is currently a day case ward for patients having orthopaedic, urology, ophthalmology, E.N.T, gynaecology, and other procedures.

“The staff pride themselves on their friendly,caring, professional and clean environment and like to give something back to the community.”

If you wish to take part in the walk, there is an entry fee of £5 which can be donated via the Just Giving page, or by contacting Carolyn Dean on 01507 600100 (extension number 1229).