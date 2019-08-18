Fragrance specialist expanding site in Louth thanks to grant funding

A new business facility is being built in Louth thanks to a grant from the Greater Lincolnshire Enterprise Partnership.

The new factory for Lincolnshire fragrance specialist Wolds Manufacturing Services will enable the company to significantly improve production efficiency and ensure it has the capacity to meet increasing customer demand.

Wolds Manufacturing specialises in fine fragrance and employs 25 people across three rented units.

The completed project will bring these units together under one roof and allow the company to create 16 new jobs by 2021.

Wayne Baker, managing director, spoke highly of the opportunity the grant provides.

He said: “The money will mean that we can take the business to the next level in terms of capacity – at the moment we have two production lines and an inefficient building.

“This move will give me four more production lines, all in the same room, and a more efficient working space, because everything will be in the right place.”

The grant of £327,653 has been awarded by the LEP from its Greater Lincolnshire Growth Fund, which offers match-funded grants of £150,000 to £500,000 to help Greater Lincolnshire businesses to increase productivity and create new jobs in the county.

Ursula Lidbetter OBE, Chair of the Greater Lincolnshire LEP, said: “We are pleased to be able to support another growing SME in Lincolnshire through the Greater Lincolnshire Growth Fund.

“We are looking forward to the completion of the renovations and hope that it encourages other businesses to apply for financial support from the fund.”

l To find out more about the Greater Lincolnshire Growth Fund and whether your business is eligible, email growthfund@greenborough.com, call 01522 837269 or visit the website.