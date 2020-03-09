Free self-defence workshops in Louth

A celebrity bodyguard and self-defence instructor will be running a series of free workshops at a Louth gym later this month, as part of Safety Awareness Week.

Dene Josham, from Streetwise Defence, will be working with Feel Good Studio & Gym, on the Fairfield Industrial Estate, between March 23-29 to offer the free workshops.

These include a several one-hour workshops on self-defence for women, men, parents and teens throughout the week, plus NSPCC ‘Keeping Children Safe Online’ sessions on Wednesday March 25 and Friday March 27.

Mr Josham, who has previously served as a bodyguard to Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe and Brad Pitt, said: “Being local businesses we’d like to give back to our community and help people to feel safe and empowered to look after their families.”

Visit www.facebook.com/StreetwiseDefence to view the full timetable, and to book your place.