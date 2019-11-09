Freedom of the Parish of Mablethorpe and Sutton for war hero

A Mablethorpe resident has been granted the ‘Freedom of the Parish of Mablethorpe and Sutton’, following his heroic actions in the Second World War which resulted in several lives being saved.

Jack Quinn was presented with the Freedom of the Parish by the Mayor of Mablethorpe and Sutton, Councillor Carl Tebbutt, at a special ceremony several weeks ago.

Jack was awarded the Croix de Guerre (‘Cross of War’) medal by France for his part in the liberation campaign, and he was also awarded the Legion D’Honneur (‘Legion of Honour’) three years ago.

Jack was in the Royal Marines as a Corporal and was active during the D-Day landings. He was awarded the Croix de Guerre after he defied his superior’s orders to cross a minefield to help a French boat which was on fire.

“We got its sailors off. Some were in a bad way. They’d been shot, bleeding”, said Jack.

“As we took them away the boat blew up. They’d have all died. I am not a hero. I was just doing my job ”

Jack is still an active member of the Royal British Legion on the coast, and many of his colleagues gathered to see the Freedom of he Parish being given him by Mayor Carl Tebbutt at the Sutton-on-Sea Social Club.

Also present at the ceremony was the current President of the RBL Branch Terry Stow, and Chelsea Pensioner Roy Palmer, previously Town Crier of the parish.

Jack will be honoured by being invited to take part in the national remembrance commemorations.