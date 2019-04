A group of French twinning guests recently enjoyed a meal at Mr Chips in Louth - after making a 13 hour long, 500 mile trip to Lincolnshire!

Thirty-two members of the Nettleham Twinning Association brought along their 32 guests from Mulsanne, in north-western France, to enjoy fish and chips and a Pin Gin presentation.

The French guests also enjoyed a visit to Gunby Hall.