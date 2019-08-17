Full steam ahead as Steve fulfils childhood dream at Lincolnshire Wolds Railway

Steve Dixon’s childhood dream has come true after riding in the cab of the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway’s steam locomotive.

The footplate ride was a surprise birthday treat from Steve’s family who joined him for the big day at Ludborough station.

Steve said: “I used to go train spotting with friends at Alford station when I was a youngster and I’ve loved steam engines ever since.

“I really enjoyed the ride on the footplate and it was great fun.

“While I was on the engine the driver and fireman showed me all the controls and explained how a steam locomotive works but what surprised me was how hot it gets in the cab!”

If you ever fancy being a signalman, the railway also gives visitors the opportunity to spend half a day learning the ropes in the signal box, where you get to pull the levers that work the signals and open the level crossing gates.

Phil Eldridge from the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway explained: “Our footplate ride and signal box experience are very popular and make the perfect gift, whatever the occasion. Both also include a ticket to ride on the train.

“You can purchase a personalised gift voucher for the footplate ride or signal box experience our website www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk.

“We will send the voucher along with information on arranging a convenient date and time”.