Fun for all the family at Wragby Show

Preparations are well underway for this year’s Wragby Show and Country Fayre

The upcoming 37th Wragby Show and Country Fayre will take place on Sunday, September 1 at Catcham’s Corner, Wragby.

.

This traditional show is organised by a committee of local volunteers and promises a great day out for all.

There is plenty of fantastic entertainment in the main ring, including the Xtreme Stunt Team and the Essex Dog Display Team.

Throughout the day there will be a jam-packed programme for the whole family to enjoy, including vintage vehicles, classic cars, showjumping & showing, heavy horses and carriage driving.

For animal lovers, there will be a fun dog show, as well as sheep, cattle and poultry displays and competitions.

.

Around the showfield there will be trade stands and food vendors, giant turtles, donkey rides and children’s fairground attractions, with live music by The Banovallum Brass Band.

Gates open at 9am.

As always, proceeds from the show will be donated to a number of charities, including Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, CALM, St Georges Church at Goltho, Mattdotcom, Wragby Swimming Pool, and The Wragby Chef.

For more information please visit the website www.wragbyshow.co.uk

.