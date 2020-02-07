Fundraisers aim to reach £500,000 milestone

Volunteers have announced that Louth Run For Life will be returning for its 15th year this summer - and hope to smash their £500,000 fundraising target.

The annual event has grown in popularity over the years, from the first small race involving 300 participants back in 2006, to an average of more than 1,500 people.

Louth Run For Life

The official launch of this event will take place this Saturday (February 8), to coincide with World Cancer Day which took place earlier this week.

On Saturday, the committee will be taking registrations from men, women, and children ahead of the main race event on the last Sunday in June.

More than £460,000 has already raised for Cancer Research UK over the last 15 years, including an amazing £54,000 in 2019 - which has raised hopes that the event will be able to break through that all-important £500,000 barrier this summer.

Simon West, chairman of the Louth Run for Life committee, said: “The organisation and planning of the 2020 event is well underway.

“It is going from strength to strength and we are aiming to make it bigger and better than previous years.

“We look forward to officially launching our event on Saturday, February 8.

“This year, we hope to add another significant amount to the £460,000 already raised by the people in and around Louth for Cancer Research UK, raising an amazing £54,000 in 2019. We hope that people will continue to support us in trying to reach the £500,000 milestone in 2020.

“We are trying to do our bit in helping to beat cancer sooner.”

Simon continued: “World Cancer Day provides an opportunity for people in the county, as well as across the world, to show that together we can be a powerful force to help beat cancer sooner.

“So many of us know someone affected by cancer, and wearing a ‘unity band’ or donating is a simple and easy way to show your support.

“Survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress – but every step our doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations from the public and the tireless fundraising of our supporters.

“We hope everyone joins us on World Cancer Day by wearing a unity band and pledging support so we can beat cancer sooner.”

Meanwhile, the Longhurst Group housing association will be sponsoring Louth Run For Life this year, to the tune of £250.

The group’s Anti-social Behaviour Assistant, Kerry Foster - who helped launch the first ever race back in 2006 - said it was ‘brilliant’ to see her association back the event.

• For further details, visit www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/louth-run-for-life-2020.