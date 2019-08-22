GCSE results: John Spendluffe students celebrate exam success

John Spendluffe Technology College students have shone this summer with some fantastic results in key subjects.

Full details of the examination results will not be known until later in the year but there were a lot of happy staff and students present on results day as outcomes overall were above that of the last academic year.

The constant shifting of GCSE grade boundaries and amendments to courses always poses a challenge to students to hit the highest grade outcomes in some subjects but their determination and commitment to their studies was evident for all to see.

Almost 50% of the cohort gained a standard pass in Mathematics whilst 56% gained a standard pass in English.

Many students excelled in their English examinations with around 12% gaining a grade 7 (equivalent to an A grade) or above.

Despite a recent Ofsted rating where the school was judged ‘In Need of Improvement’ in relation to student outcomes and teaching and learning, these results demonstrate that the improvements that have been initiated during the last academic year are securing good outcomes for students.

A spokesman from the college said: “Students at JSTC get a good quality of education which sets them on the right path for their future careers.

“JSTC is proud of all of our students and their achievements.

“We wish our outgoing Year 11 well for their future endeavours.

“We are sure that our new Year 11 will equally benefit from the hard work and commitment of staff at JSTC,

Commenting on her results, Larissa Vickers said: “I have grown in confidence and self belief during my time at JSTC.

“I have had good teachers who pushed me to do my best and they have given me advice and support when needed.”