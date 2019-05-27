Get your ‘early bird’ price for Louth Run For Life 2019

Anyone who wishes to take part in this year’s Louth Run For Life, which takes place on Sunday June 30, is invited to sign up by the end of this week to secure ‘early bird’ prices.

The entry fee is £10 per adult until Saturday June 1, when it will rise to £15.

Visit the Run For Life stall in town on Friday (May 31) before 2pm to sign up for £10.

You can also sign up online at www.cancerresearchuk.org/LouthRFL

Alternatively, sign up at Lovelles Estate Agents during normal office working hours, or drop a completed entry form off with correct monies at 16 Pasture Drive, Louth, LN11 8XA.

Louth Run For Life chairman, Simon West, said: “Whilst you do not have to raise any sponsor money, it would be amazing if everyone could raise a little to help us reach our target to raise £50,000 in 2019. This event is raising money solely for Cancer Research UK.

“The Louth Run for Life group are always looking for volunteers to help on the day.

“If you are interested in helping, please call on 07971 159138, or on the email address mentioned previously.

“We look forward to seeing everybody on June 30, and helping to raise amazing amounts of money for a cause close to so many people.”