Hairy duo set to cook up a treat in Grimsby

With their unique blend of tasty recipes, cheeky humour and irresistible enthusiasm, The Hairy Bikers have become Britain’s favourite food heroes.

As part of a national tour, Si King and Dave Myers will be bringing an evening of food, frolics and tales from a life on the road to Grimsby Auditorium on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

No strangers to the live arena, The Hairy Bikers performed their sell-out ‘Big Night Out’ in theatres across the UK in 2010 and completed another ambitious nationwide theatre tour in April 2013.

Tickets for An Evening With The Hairy Bikers are on sale now.

Prices start at £20, with VIP packages available at £100, which includes a question and answer session.

Call the box office on 0300 300 0035 or book online at grimsbyauditorium.org.uk