Halloween fun at Tattershall

There are some frightful delights to be had at Tattershall Castle next week as cobwebs cover a castle filled with skeletons, spiders and other haunting decorations for some half-term fun.

Creeping in all week, from Monday, October 21, to Sunday, October 27, younger visitors can take a spine tingling Halloween trail and enjoy crafting (select days only), certain to give goosebumps.

The castle has always been a popular destination for visitors at this time of year, owing to its authentically spooky setting and all sorts of ghostly goings-on.

For those brave enough to explore the castle as darkness descends, join one of the Ghost Tours, which take place on October 25 and 26, and again on October 30 and 31.

There are two tours each evening - at 6pm and 8pm - but spaces are limited so fast book is essential.

Plenty of important medieval figures have graced the Great Tower’s chambers, and some spirits remain attached to this special place.

Visitors will be taken around with an expert tour guide to hear tall tales of the supernatural.

Tattershall Castle blends beautifully into the mellow colours of the autumnal countryside on its doorstep, making it a perfect time to visit these remnants of history during the day time too.

Looking further ahead, festive events are planned as Christmas comes along.

This includes the highly popular alternative offering ‘Christmas at the Castle’ - on December 5 to 8 and 12-15 - as well as the jolly carol concert in partnership with Holy Trinity Church on November 30.

Anyone interested in booking a Ghost Tour while tickets are still available can visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/tattershall-castle, where more information about Halloween half term and other events is also available.

Alternatively, call the box office on 0344 2491895.