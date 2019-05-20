Have you seen missing boy from Louth?

Police are appealing for the public's assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old boy from Louth.

Riley Smith, 12, was last seen in Wintringham Road, Grimsby, at around 6pm yesterday (Sunday).

He was seen to be wearing a black Adidas tracksuit and black trainers.

If you have seen him, contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101 and quoting PID reference 104882

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 104882 in the subject line.

Alternatively, contact the missing person charity on 116 000 or by emailing the charity on 116000@missingpeople.org.uk