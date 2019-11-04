Have you seen missing Fraser from Louth?

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s support after a Louth man went missing on Friday evening (November 1).

Fraser Wilson, 45, has been missing from the Louth area since around 9pm on Friday.

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, with short brown hair that is greying, and he is clean shaven.

Before he went missing, he was wearing dark-coloured jeans, a black hoodie, and light grey trainers.

Anyone who has seen him, or who has information about his whereabouts, should call 101 quoting Incident 454 of November 2.