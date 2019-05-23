‘Heartbreaking shock’ after Demi’s cancer battle worsens

The family of 12-year-old Louth girl Demi Knight have said that her brain and spine cancer has progressed - and that the youngster had sadly taken a turn for the worse over the last couple of days.

As reported previously, Demi was diagnosed with a brain tumour for the second time in March 2018.

Demi Knight, pictured with her mum Mel last year.

Following intensive and varied treatment - including treatment abroad after exhausting all available options in the UK - Demi’s mum Mel decided to halt treatment in February as her daughter’s weakening body was unable to tolerate it.

Yesterday evening (Wednesday), family friend Fay Sugden told Demi’s followers on social media: “The scan results are back.

“The cancer in the brain and spine has progressed. We believe this is why Demi took a turn for the worse yesterday.

“This afternoon Demi was transferred to the hospice that she has been attending over the last couple of months.

“Demi will be much happier and much more comfortable there than in hospital.

“With how things are right now, and by taking one day at a time, we believe that going forward Demi will remain in the hospice to ensure she has the best care possible. Of course, her family will be there daily.

“Two days ago Demi was bouncing on the trampoline absolutely fine. This has come as a massive and heartbreaking shock to all of us.”

Ms Sugden added: “Nobody is sure how long the rest of this journey will last. All anyone can do is take one day at a time, but we will keep you up to date as and when we can.”

Ms Sugden told the Leader today: “A massive thank you from Demi’s family for everyone’s support and to everyone who gave Demi a chance.

“Their help meant that Demi got to spend longer with her family for them all to make more precious memories, and that’s something Demi’s family are eternally grateful for.”