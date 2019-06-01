High praise for new restaurant in Mablethorpe

Authentic Indian food, large portions, a lovely atmosphere, fantastic owners - and ‘one of the best curries I’ve ever had’.

These are just a few of the rave reviews from delighted diners who have visited Indian Spice, the new restaurant in Mablethorpe that has taken the town by storm.

The owners, chefs, and waiting staff behind the bar at Indian Spice.

Considering the high volume of positive reviews, it’s incredible to think that the High Street restaurant only opened to the public two weeks ago - and one of Indian Spice’s owners Sanjay Pilani admits that he has never run a restaurant before.

Mr Pilani, 48, runs the restaurant in partnership with Ajit Singh, 60, alongside their dedicated team of chefs and waiting staff who prepare meals to eat in and take away.

Mr Pilani, who also runs a petrol station in the town, told the Leader: “The difference between us and other places is that we have cooks of Indian origin, and we are concentrating more on authentic Indian cooking.

“Ninety per cent of the UK’s restaurants are run by Bangladeshis. I’m not commenting on what they cook or how they cook, but we are really trying to bring in authentic Indian cooking.

“I’ve not run a restaurant previously, but me and Mr Singh are both lovers of food.”

Mr Singh added: “We serve really traditional Indian food, so we are not adding any colour, or any sugar.

“We have had positive reviews from 99 per cent of people. They love our food.

“We are new, and a lot of people don’t know us yet, but they agree the food tastes different to what they have had before - we try our best to bring our own taste of original Indian cuisine.”

The new restaurant has not only been a big hit with members of the public - it has proved popular with the ‘powers that be’ in the town too, as the new mayor Councillor Carl Tebbutt and his fellow councillors enjoyed a meal there last Monday evening (May 20) following their annual town meeting.

There are dozens of chicken, lamb, prawn and vegetarian options on the menu at Indian Spice - with all chicken main courses costing under £7 and all lamb dishes costing less than £8 each.

The chefs at Indian Spice are happy to customise dishes to suit their diners’ needs, such as adjusting the heat and spiciness of their curries.

Search for ‘Indian Spice Mablethorpe’ on Facebook to find out more about the new restaurant, special events, and to read the menu in full.