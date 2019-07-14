Horncastle residents advised to boil water before use

Anglian Water is advising customers to boil their tap water and leave it to cool before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing food and brushing teeth until further notice in the following areas:

Areas of Horncastle - visit www.anglianwater.co.uk

Belchford

Bolingbroke

Claxby with Moorby

Fulletby

Greetham with Somersby

Hagworthingham

Hameringham

High Toynton

Low Toynton

Lusby with Winceby

Mareham on the Hill

Maidenwell

Mavis Enderby

Raithby

Revesby

Scrivelsby

Tetford

West Ashby

The water company has issued this advice as a precaution after test results showed the water may not be up to its usual high standards.

The advice also applies to drinking water for pets. But it is still OK to use your water for washing, bathing and flushing toilets.

Paul Valleley, Director of Water Services for Anglian Water, said: “We are working hard to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, but ask people in this area to please boil their tap water and allow it to cool until further notice.

“We are writing directly to all homes affected with advice on what to do and will regularly update customers until things return to normal.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused but customers’ health and wellbeing must come first.”

Customers in this area can check their postcodes on the website www.anglianwater.co.uk to confirm whether they are affected. Further information is also available on the In Your Area part of the website - www.anglianwater.co.uk/yourarea

People can also get further information from Anglian Water’s Facebook and Twitter pages or customer services department on 03457 145 145.

Anyone with concerns about their health should contact their GP or NHS direct on 111.