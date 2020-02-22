Hospice looking for ambassador volunteers

A local charity is looking for volunteer ambassadors to support its fundraising team.

Following a review of what modern-day fundraising looks like, the fundraising team at St Barnabas Hospice has launched a recruitment drive.

There is no set limit on the number of Volunteer Ambassadors that will be recruited; the hospice is simply looking out for supporters with a real passion for hospice care, who feel comfortable talking to members of the public and having their photo taken.

Paisley Paddison, community fundraiser for St Barnabas Hospice in the south of Lincolnshire, said: “We’re really excited to be launching our new Volunteer Ambassador scheme.

“This team of volunteers in the community will work with us to help raise our profile across the county, and to engage with more potential supporters.

“It’s great to have such an exciting project to work on and we can’t wait to see the applicants we receive.”

As part of the role, ambassadors will be required to attend cheque presentations in their local community, give occasional short talks on the work of the hospice and attend events local to them.

Training will be given and mileage will be reimbursed.

Becca Hooton, community fundraiser in the north of Lincolnshire, added: “Paisley and I have been working for St Barnabas for almost a year now and it’s clear to both of us just how forward thinking the charity is.

“Fundraising is changing with the times and I’m proud to be part of an organisation that anticipates and puts plans into place for positive change.

“I believe this group of volunteer ambassadors will both recognise those people who want to go the extra mile to support the hospice in a slightly different way, as well as bringing the hospice closer to the local community.”

All the services offered by St Barnabas Hospice are free and each year, the charity needs to raise more than £5.5m to provide its support and care.

Over 900 volunteers already play a crucial role in the charity’s success.

Now, the St Barnabas Fundraising team is looking for a range of people, regardless of age and ability, to take on the volunteer ambassador roles.

The full job description can be viewed on the website at recruitment.stbarnabashospice.co.uk .

The site also lists a number of other roles within St Barnabas Hospice, both voluntary and paid positions across the county.