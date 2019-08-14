Improvements to Gunby roundabout near Horncastle set for next month

Night-time resurfacing works to replace worn out carriageway on each leg of Gunby Roundabout will start next month.

The works, which also include a 1km stretch of the eastbound A158, will start on Monday, September 9, and is expected to last for eight weeks, subject to suitable weather conditions.

It will be carried out in phases, with closures in place from 7pm to 6am, Monday to Friday.

In addition to road closures at various points of the roundabout during the works, lane closures will also be in place on the dual sections of A158.

Access for emergency vehicles, residents and businesses will be maintained at all times, as far reasonably practicable.

Below are details of the road closures associated with these resurfacing works:

Week 1 – w/c September 9

• Two evening road closures of the B1196, starting Monday, September 9 - diversion route via B1196, A1104 and A1028

• Three evening road closures of A1028, starting Wednesday, September 11 - diversion route via A1028, A16, A158

Week 2 – w/c September 16

• Three evening road closures of A158 (western arm), starting Monday, September 16 - diversion route via A158, A16, A1028

• One-evening road closure of Gunby Hall access on Thursday, September 19

• One-evening road closure of the A158 westbound dual carriageway on Friday 20 September - diversion route via A158, A52, B1449, A1111, A1104, A1028

Week 36- September 23 to October 19

• One-evening road closure of the A158 westbound dual carriageway on Monday, September 23 - diversion route via A158, A52, B1449, A1111, A1104, A1028

• Four weeks of evening road closures on the A158 eastbound dual carriageway, starting on Monday, September 23 - diversion route via A158, A52, B1449, A1111, A1104, A1028 - please note that lane closures will be in place during the daytime.

• Three evening road closures at the Orby junction, starting on Wednesday, October 16 - diversion route via A52, A158

Karen Cassar, assistant director highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Gunby is an essential part of the route to Skegness and the county’s coast from the west.

“Over the years, the condition of the road surface at each of its legs has considerably deteriorated.

“So, once the summer holidays are over, we’ll be rebuilding each leg of the roundabout so that people’s journeys are smoother and safer.

“These works will inevitably cause some disruption, but we’ll be doing everything we can to keep it to a minimum, including working overnight so that people using the roundabout in the day aren’t affected.”

“We ask for your continued patience while they are carried out.”