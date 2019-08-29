Inaugural Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Festival gets underway this weekend

A celebration of more than 140 churches opening their doors over two weekends will offer visitors the chance to discover a host of hidden heritage.

The Lincolnshire Wolds & Coast Churches Festival takes place on August 31 and September 1, and again on September 7 and 8.

Plenty for all ages to discover'Photo: Ashley Taylor for ExploreChurches EMN-190826-151335001

With free entry, churches and chapels from Louth to Woodhall Spa and Wragby to Sutton on Sea will be celebrating their rich architecture and heritage, and offering visitors the chance to become treasure seekers and discover hidden secrets.

The Rev Nick Brown, rector of Louth St James, said: “Our churches are full of wonder.

“Each offers a different experience, whether it is beautiful tranquillity and spirituality or vibrant exhibitions and music, or simply offering a welcoming oasis of peace and calm.”

The Rev Brown continued: “The festival is also about having family fun.

Rood screen at Benniworth'Photo: Ashley Taylor for ExploreChurches EMN-190826-151452001

“Time is so precious today as families juggle busy lives against quality leisure days out.

“We have created fantastic activities every member of the family will want to get involved in.

“Some churches will have backpacks available, encouraging ‘treasure seekers’ to explore the beauty of our stained glass windows, and even create their own masterpiece window to display at home.

“We also invite everyone to take the challenge and try and spot all the treasures in our brand new Church Treasure Hunt book, not only during the festival weekend, but beyond as well.”

Louth St James'Photo: East Lindsey District Council EMN-190826-151437001

Many other activities are also planned: from organ recitals to flower and art exhibitions, bell ringing to afternoon teas.

Many of the churches will be holding exhibitions, including Holy Trinity Hagworthingham, St Andrew Anderby, St Lawrence Revesby and St Margaret Thimbleby.

Over at North Somercotes, St Mary’s Church will be hosting ‘A Pocketful of Psalms’, a textile exhibition by Viv Rowett.

Each piece is a collage of fabric and threads, in the form of pockets, similar to those women wore under their clothing, from the 17th to the late 19th centuries.

Each pocket is related to Viv’s interpretation of chapters in the Book of Psalms.

The church is open on both weekends of the Festival, from 11am to 4pm each day.

Light refreshments will be on sale, and there are other exhibitions of craft work on display throughout the Festival too.

For more information on the Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Church festival visit www. lincswoldsandcoastchurches.org or pick up a brochure.