‘Increasing concern’ over missing Steven Mackie

Lincolnshire Police say they are becoming ‘increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Louth area man Steven Mackie (56) who has been missing for over 48 hours.

A police spokesman said: “We are urgently looking to find Steven, to ensure that he is safe and well.

Missing: Steven Mackie

“We believe that Steven is still in the Lincolnshire area in his vehicle and he has been driving around the county.

“This vehicle is a black Peugeot 308 with no distinguishing marks - registration KS10 AEC.

“This vehicle was in Horncastle yesterday morning (Thursday) on the A153 travelling northbound.

“It is also believed the vehicle has been in the Spalding area.”

The spokesman added that Steven has tattoos on his forearms.

• Any sightings of Steven or his vehicle should be urgently reported to Lincolnshire Police - call 101, quoting incident number 136 of September 18.

• In an emergency, always call 999 immediately.