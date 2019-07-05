Injury woes for Lupus charity hikers

An attempt by two local men to walk non-stop from Louth to Middlesbrough to raise money for a Lupus charity has sadly been ruined after both participants were struck by injury and fatigue.

As reported last month, Dave Capes and Stuart Maddock, both 38, planned to hike the 110 miles between the two towns, starting last Thursday (June 28).

However, unfortunately, after 35 miles of walking, Stuart was forced to pull out due to injury and fatigue.

Dave attempted to continue the challenge, with Stuart’s blessing, but in the early hours of Friday morning - after 24 hours and 50 miles of walking - Dave was also forced to retire due to injury.

Dave and Stuart offer their sincere apologies to those who donated - but added that they both plan to continue the hike at a later date.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louth2boro to find out more information and to make a donation.