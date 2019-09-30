International multimedia artist back in Louth

Louth born multimedia artist Simon Le Boggit tops the bill with his band Mental Health at the next Louth Later, taking place this Saturday, October 5, in the British Legion Hall.

The group’s entire live music show is accompanied by projected videos – some converted to 3D especially for this, their last ever concert.

The band members grew up together in Louth, and Le Boggit is enthusiastic about their return.

He said: “We played our very first gig at the Woodman in the early 1980’s, and we’ll be playing our very last gig just around the corner at the British Legion.

“It seems appropriate, and promises to be a great night with plenty of laughs!”

Still living locally, Le Boggit’s wild, witty, thought-provoking music and videos have featured in festivals worldwide including London, New York, Moscow, Stockholm, Athens, Barcelona, Edinburgh, Seoul and Vancouver.

The evening will also include performances from Itchy Fingers, female acapella group Zero Degree Chorus, and The Bell Collective & Pangalactica.

The event runs from 7.30pm to 11pm, with advance tickets £4 (including 3D glasses) from Off The Beaten Tracks Record Shop in Aswell Street.