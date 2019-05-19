Join in with the ‘Big Game’ at Meridian Leisure Centre

The ‘Big Game’ is set to be a big success again in 2019, as the community team at the Magna Vitae Trust provides an afternoon of fun, games and competitions in Louth.

The sports day event, at Meridian Leisure Centre on Monday (May 20), is being organised by staff behind the ‘Still Me’ project.

Funded by Louth & District Hospice, the project provides a range of activities for people with life-limiting illnesses – all of them being dementia friendly.

This is the third annual ‘Big Game’ and last year saw more than 60 people taking part in new aged kurling, welly-wanging, egg and spoon, and foam javelin.

With relatives, friends and support workers also welcome, the afternoon ends with a ceremony when trophies, medals, certificates and prizes are presented – with special awards for best dressed, top team mate and selective hearing.

There is also an opportunity to meet the ‘Still Me’ team and meet representatives from Carers First, Alzheimer’s Society, Trinity Centre and Age UK.

• For more information, call the Meridian Leisure Centre on 01507 607650, or email Elizabeth Atkin at Elizabeth.Atkin@mvtlc.org.