KEVIGS students to embark on three-day charity hike

A group of five students from King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth, will be setting off on a 60-70 mile hike from the Humber Bridge to York Minster on Tuesday (June 25) to raise money for two good causes close to their hearts.

Alfie Williams (16), Silas Hand (15), Zac Barber (16), Max Henderson (16) and Finley Boyes (16) are raising funds for the Royal Air Forces Association and Sheffield’s Children Hospital (The Children’s Hospital Charity).

Four of the five lads are members of the Combined Cadet Force (CCF) at their school, and the team will split all proceeds equally between the two good causes.

To find out more information about the hike and to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rafa-tchc-hike.