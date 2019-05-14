Kidgate pupils learn about ‘community connections’

As part of the learning launch for their new project, ‘Community Connections’, children from Year 4 at Kidgate Primary Academy took a walk around Louth’s town centre to see what facilities Louth has to offer the community.

In addition to this, the children were invited to talk to Ben Stevens of Hunters (Turner Evans Stevens) estate agents, and Charlotte McGregor from Stevens Property Management, to learn about the reasons people choose to live in Louth.

Class teacher Emma Thorne said: “It has been a fantastic learning experience already to see what makes Louth such a great place to live in and why people keep coming back.”