Lancaster stories at charity talk event

Tales of derring-do and life in the Lancaster will inspire, amaze and thrill at a charity event in a Horncastle church this week.

The picture, right, is unmistakably English and quintessentially Lincolnshire, with the county famous for its RAF connections.

Discover the story from the cockpit and how this photo came about at a talk being given by former BBMF pilot Mike Chatterton on Friday, July 19, in St Mary’s Church.

Listen too for the rumble of the Merlin engines roaring through the acoustics of the historic church.

The talk will be raising money for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

Start time is 7.30pm and there will also be a raffle, with some great prizes on offer.

Admission is £5 on the door and refreshments will also be available, with cakes by Karen.