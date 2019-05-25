Lee is ‘Dead Ringer’ for iconic musician

Rock n Roll dreams really come true at Grimsby Auditorium next month as a top tribute show takes to the stage.

Lee Brady is a ‘Dead Ringer’ for the larger than life persona of Meatloaf.

‘Rock and Roll Dreams Come True - The Meatloaf Show will feature all of Meatloaf’s classic hits, from ‘Bat Out of Hell’ to the timeless ‘I’d do Anything for love’.

The vocals will leave ‘Not a Dry Eye in the House’ while simultaneously getting the audience ‘All Revved Up’.

It will be hit after hit, with plenty for fans to sing along to.

This two hour theatrical spectacular will have all the drama and charisma associated with the iconic legend and the music of the maestro Jim Steinman will be at Grimsby Auditorium on Saturday, June 15.

For ticket information, visit grimsbyauditorium.org.uk or call 0300 300 0035.