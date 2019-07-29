LETTER: Thank you to the NCS teenagers in Louth

Louth town councillor, Julia Simmons, has written to the Louth Leader to express her gratitude to the teenagers who tidied and de-weeded the town centre last week.

Councillor Simmons said: “I write to express both my, and I am sure other residents gratitude, and would like to pay tribute to the teenagers who recently took part in the National Citizen Service Scheme.

“Louth Town certainly looks much tidier and more welcoming since their de-weeding efforts.

“This was done under the guidance of their mentor Abi Allen with the invaluable help of Gary Denniss.

“It is fantastic to realise their commitment and local pride for their town.

“At a time when resources are stretched, this was indeed a great boost.

“Many thanks and well done to all those who participated.

“Kind Regards, Councillor Julia Simmons.”