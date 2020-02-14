Lincolnshire MPs working together for county

Seven Lincolnshire MPs have joined forces to ensure the county gets the best deal on a number of issues vital to its future success.

Matt Warman, Member of Parliament for Boston and Skegness, Sir Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle), Gareth Davies (Grantham and Stamford), Karl McCartney (Lincoln), John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) and Dr Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham) met in the House of Commons on Tuesday to discuss health, policing, local government, roads, broadband and infrastructure.

Mr Warman said the Conservative Government is truly committed to improving the economic strength of the county of Lincolnshire through investment in key infrastructure improvements, broadband, connectivity, skills and culture, and all seven MPs are committed to delivering the best for their constituents.

He commented: “I am incredibly pleased by the Prime Minister’s clear commitment to leveling up local economies across the country and unlocking prosperity for all.

"I look forward to working closely with my fellow Lincolnshire MPs to tackle our shared challenges and opportunities.”