Lincs police commissioner welcomes news that 15p charge for 101 calls is to be dropped - from next April

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner has welcomed news that the 15p charge to make a 101 call to the police is to be dropped.

The Home Office has announced calls to the non-emergency number will be free from April next year.

Lincolnshire PCC Marc Jones described it as ‘superb news’.

He said in a tweet this morning: “ Superb news! Announcement that @ukhomeoffice investing £5m from April 2020 to make calling 101 free.

“Charging 15p to report crime, provide information or highlight abuse is simply wrong and I’m over the moon to see this change.”