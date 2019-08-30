LIVES recognised for supporting the armed forces

Lincolnshire charity LIVES has been recognised for their work with the armed forces community.

LIVES has been awarded the Armed Forces Covenant Silver Award from the Ministry of Defence - and is one of only nine organisations in Lincolnshire to receive the accolade.

Kirsty Raywood, Head of Sales, has been working for LIVES for ten years.

Kirsty said: “I was in the forces for 14 years and when I left, LIVES was my first employment – I’ve been here ever since.

“They’ve supported me in so many ways and embraced the skills I developed in the military.”

RAF Fire Fighter, Sgt Simon Dalgliesh, is a Community First Responder for LIVES.

Simon said: “Since joining LIVES as a responder I have been able to build on my first aid training.”

Simon has developed his skills at LIVES and has used them in and outside of work.

He explained: “My knowledge and confidence when dealing with medical emergencies has increased by an immeasurable amount.”

Commenting on the announcement of the 2019 Employer Recognition Scheme Silver awards, Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace said: “These awards recognise the outstanding support for our armed forces from employers across Britain and I would like to thank and congratulate each and every one.

“Regardless of size, location or sector, employing ex-forces personnel is good for business and this year we have doubled the number of awards in recognition of the fantastic support they give.”

Minister for Defence People and Veterans Johnny Mercer said: “Veterans make a huge contribution to businesses across the country and it’s fantastic to see a record breaking number of organisations recognised for their support.

“We’re working closely with businesses to help them further understand the huge value that veterans, reservists and military spouses can bring to their organisation.”

• The Armed Forces Covenant Award is part of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme, which encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same. The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community, and align their values with the Armed Forces Covenant.

Over the years, LIVES has saved thousands of lives in Lincolnshire following traumatic accidents. To find out more, visit www.lives.org.uk