Local volunteers tackle River Lud and Louth Canal

Volunteers set about cleaning-up a stretch of the River Lud and Louth Canal on Saturday November 23 as part of Anglian Water’s ongoing RiverCare project.

The clean-up was carried out by the Louth RiverCare Group, featuring volunteers from in and around the town, and supported by the Louth Navigation Trust.

The group was recently formed to clean up and care for the stretch of river between the Navigation Warehouse and the stile past Keddington Lock, which had been blighted by litter.

RiverCare is an Anglian Water programme run in partnership with Keep Britain Tidy to empower local groups to tackle litter, carry out wildlife surveys and habitat improvements in a safe and rewarding way.

The Louth group has carried out two litter picks since they were formed in September this year.

The latest event saw them recover seven bags of waste from in and around the water, alongside an old bicycle tyre, piece of rain gutter, shoe insole, dog toys, and over 60 plastic bottles and cans.

Cate Holborn from the group said: “We’re passionate about our local river and wanted to improve it for people and wildlife.

“We’re proud of what we have achieved so far and hope others will come and join us.

“There will always be a warm welcome for new members.”

“We also hope that as people experience a cleaner, better environment they will be inspired to put their litter in the bin and start to appreciate their beautiful river and care for it too.”

The team is currently looking for a ‘River Champion’ to support their future river clean events.

If you would like to make a difference to the local environment, or for more information, email: rivercare@keepbritaintidy.org.